American International Group Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

