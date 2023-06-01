Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,602.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 996,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 975,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

PEG opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

