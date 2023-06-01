Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,540,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,029 shares of company stock valued at $74,512 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.