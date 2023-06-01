ING Groep NV Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,554.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,689.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,190.78. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

