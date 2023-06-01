Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Bank of America

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s previous close.

VSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE VSCO opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $48.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

