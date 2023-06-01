Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 479,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

