Korea Investment CORP Sells 80,538 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,538 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,761,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

LEN opened at $107.12 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

