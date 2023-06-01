International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after buying an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after buying an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,177,000 after buying an additional 819,573 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

