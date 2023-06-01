Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of VeriSign worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,136,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign Trading Down 0.7 %

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,810 shares in the company, valued at $131,562,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.57.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.