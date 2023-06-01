Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 32,786 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 245.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,786 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

TSN stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

