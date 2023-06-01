Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $124,907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after buying an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 324.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,787,000 after buying an additional 277,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE ESS opened at $216.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $300.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.