Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

