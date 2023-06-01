Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.