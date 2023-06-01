The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,305,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 45,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

