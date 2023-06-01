Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,671 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,557,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

IPG stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

