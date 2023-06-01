BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $323.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

