Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.59

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5884 per share by the bank on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $40.46 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.44. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.