Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,704 shares of company stock valued at $54,102,214. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

