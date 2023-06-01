Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,394,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 176,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,840,000 after purchasing an additional 171,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

