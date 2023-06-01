Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Dropbox worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.5 %

DBX stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,122 shares of company stock worth $7,418,430 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

