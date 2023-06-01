ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 24,216 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $69.70 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

