Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,682 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

