WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -22.63%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

