BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,249 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.62. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

