Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.85 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

