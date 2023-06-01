Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

