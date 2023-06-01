American International Group Inc. Sells 16,341 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.