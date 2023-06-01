Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

BIIB stock opened at $296.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.93. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

