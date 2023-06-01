BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 643 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $398.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $410.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

