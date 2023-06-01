ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 603.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $262.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

