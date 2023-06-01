Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

