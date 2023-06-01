BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Rajesh A. Aji Sells 1,149 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $113,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,082.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BILL opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $210,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BILL by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,460 shares during the period. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $164,455,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 6,526.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 819,945 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,554,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

