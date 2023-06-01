Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Gentex has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $311,401 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,990,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $28,610,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

