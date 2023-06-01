Barclays Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $38.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of CPRI opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

