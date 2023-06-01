Barclays Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $38.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.
CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.
Capri Stock Down 11.4 %
Shares of CPRI opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $69.25.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
