Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

NYSE VEEV opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

