Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

