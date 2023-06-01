Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.01. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

