Raymond James Downgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Market Perform

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Raymond James downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.67.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Analyst Recommendations for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

