Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.