Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.