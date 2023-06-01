Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

