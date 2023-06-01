BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,059 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $137.56. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.71.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

