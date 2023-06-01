BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.74 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

