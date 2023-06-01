BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,611 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.