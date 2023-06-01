Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $214,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Creative Planning raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,192,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $331.93 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.59 and its 200-day moving average is $337.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

