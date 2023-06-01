PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 4.6 %

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

