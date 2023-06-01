Korea Investment CORP Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 604,107 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

