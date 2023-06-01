Korea Investment CORP Buys 106,215 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 705.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 106,215 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Westlake by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Westlake by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

