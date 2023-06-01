Korea Investment CORP Sells 39,319 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,319 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Seagen worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %

SGEN stock opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.61. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,924 shares of company stock valued at $30,559,184. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

