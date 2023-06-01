Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 58,701 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,701 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

